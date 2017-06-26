Italian bank deal lifts European equities

London — Shares rose in Europe on Monday, with Italian banks gaining after a deal to wind up two failed regional lenders, while the dollar and US bond yields held close to recent lows as subdued inflation raised questions over the outlook for monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 share index rose 0.6%, led higher by banks, after the agreement under which Italy’s largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo will take on the remaining good assets of collapsed Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Intesa shares rose 3.2%. The Italian government will pay it €5.2bn and give it guarantees of up to a further €12bn.

Investors have long viewed the Italian banking sector as a major cause of fragility within the eurozone.

In index of Italian banks was up 2% and the broader Milan market rose 1.1%. Italian 10-year government bond yields rose 0.2 basis point to 1.91%, widening the gap over benchmark German equivalents by two basis points to 165.

"There is the danger that other banks need state support, but I think there’s more clarity now that there is a solution for the banking sector," said ING fixed income strategist Martin van Vliet.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.6% as tech led gains.

Trading was slow with many markets in the region closed for holidays to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1%. Mainland Chinese shares rallied, with the CSI300 index rising 1.2% to hit its highest level in almost 18 months, after MSCI said the index provider could raise its weighting of China’s mainland-listed "A" shares.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1204, with the dollar steady as the gap between short- and longer-dated US government bond yields held close to recent 10-year lows hit on signs inflation is likely to remain subdued.

Investors greeted the election in 2016 of US Donald Trump as likely to lift inflation, and with it US interest rates, but price rises have remained stubbornly subdued.

The Federal Reserve raised rates in June for the second time this year and has said it expects to raise again later in the year. Futures imply only a 50% chance of a further increase by December.

Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks on London on Tuesday and investors will be on alert for any clues to the rate outlook, after mixed views from other Fed officials in recent days.

"The market continues to call the Fed’s bluff on its intentions to change rates. I don’t think anything [Fed chair] Janet Yellen can say this week will change that," said Stephen Gallo, head of European forex strategy with Bank of Montreal.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi speaks on Monday, ahead of a meeting of central bankers in Portugal later in the week.

The yen dipped 0.2% to ¥111.43 to the dollar while sterling, on the up since more Bank of England (BoE) policy makers have either called or said they are likely to call for higher interest rates, rose 0.1% to $1.2741.

A major cause of lower inflation globally has been a fall in oil prices in recent weeks on signs an agreement by producers in oil cartel Opec is failing to curb a global glut of crude.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 59c or 1.3% to $46.13, buoyed by the weaker dollar. Oil prices are down about 13% since late May.

Dollar weakness also lifted copper. The industrial metal rose 0.4% to $5,823 a tonne, just shy of its highest since early April.

Gold, however, fell sharply, with traders citing anxiety ahead of US economic data later this week.

Reuters