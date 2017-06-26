Huge sell order pushes gold to six-week low

London — Gold tumbled to its lowest price in nearly six weeks as a large sell order hit sentiment on Monday, though losses were limited by political uncertainty around the world.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,245.40 an ounce by 2pm GMT, having dropped as far as $1,236.46, its lowest since May 17. US gold futures slid by 1.1% to $1,242.30.

The sale of 18,500 lots of gold, totalling 1.85-million ounces, and 5,000 ounces of silver in 5,500 lots on Comex in a short space of time was behind falling prices, said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in Switzerland. "Clearly somebody sold it by mistake and bought it back quickly, triggering stops below $1,250," said MKS trader Bernard Sin.

UBS trader Joni Teves said the sudden drop in price was amplified by a lack of liquidity as some Asian markets were closed for a holiday while London was just opening.

Looking more broadly, traders said gold was supported by geopolitical uncertainty related a bailout of Italian banks, the policies of US President Donald Trump and Britain’s negotiations to quit the European Union. "The world is in geopolitical chaos and gold is still good insurance," said MKS’s Sin.

Allegations of ties to Russia have cast a shadow over Trump’s first five months in office while the British government’s looming Brexit talks are also fuelling concern about global stability.

In Italy, meanwhile, the state has come to the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and rival regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, but the Italian banking industry remains saddled with $335 billion of soured debts. On the technical front, Sucden Financial’s Kash Kamal said that gold’s failure to hold above the 50-day moving average, around $1,258, was one reason behind the sell-off.

"Combination of sub-$1,250 prices and support at the 200-day moving average (near $1,235) could see prices consolidate around here for the rest of the day." Investors’ lack of interest in gold can be seen at SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, where holdings dipped by 0.35% to 851.02 tonnes on Friday. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.5% to $16.65 an ounce and platinum slipped by 1% to $917.50.

Palladium edged up 0.3% to $854.90 after registering its biggest intraday percentage decline since January 25 on Friday.

Reuters