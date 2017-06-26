Gold slips as investors await flurry of data releases

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of a flurry of US data due this week, with firmer Asian stocks also weighing on the market.

Investors will watch US data including June consumer confidence, pending home sales, crude oil inventories and revised first-quarter GDP for any signs of softness that could push back rate hike expectations.

"The market is looking at this week with caution… There’s certainly some expectations of disappointing data and also a more dovish Fed, that could keep gold prices elevated," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. "Anything on the inflation front will be constantly watched."

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,254/oz at 5.15am GMT, staying not far off a one-week high hit on Friday.

US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1% to $1,255.2/oz.

"We do not see much happening in gold this week and expect a continuation of a sideways slog as a trifecta of weaker oil, a stronger dollar and firmer US equities all combine to keep gold rallies somewhat in check," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen would be speaking on Tuesday and could provide the market with some direction, Meir added. The dollar drifted on Monday as US treasury yields stayed low amid the fading expectation that the Fed will increase interest rates again later this year.

"I think there’s a chance for a potential delay in rate hikes, which would support gold prices even further," Hynes said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.35% to 851.02 tonnes on Friday. Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long position in Comex gold for the second consecutive week in the week to June 20, and cut it slightly in silver, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Asian shares edged up on Monday on optimism about global growth with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.4%.

Among other precious metals, silver was nearly flat at $16.69/oz. Platinum was also nearly flat at $925.60/oz. Palladium rose 1% to $860.50/oz.

