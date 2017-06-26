Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE miners on Monday
Markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning were relatively flat.
Tokyo’s Topix index rose 0.11%, relatively unmoved by airbag maker Takata announcing it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Takata also announced a US subsidiary of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic, Key Safety Systems, would acquire it for $1.58bn.
Other merger and acquisition news on Monday morning was Glencore had raised its bid for an Australian coal mine owned by Rio Tinto. Glencore raised its bid for Coal & Allied to $2.7bn, topping a $2.45bn offer from China’s Yancoal.
Glencore’s share price in Hong Kong rose 1.09% to HK$27.85 on Monday morning. On the JSE on Friday, Glencore closed 0.3% lower at R46.06.
Engineering consumables group Invicta said on June 20 that it expected to report on Monday headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March increased between 35% and 40%.
Invicta said in its trading statement that it expected attributable profit to increase between 25% and 30% from the previous year’s R419m.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release April’s tourism and migration figures at 9am and May’s liquidations and insolvencies at 2.30pm.
