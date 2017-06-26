Markets

Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE miners on Monday

26 June 2017 - 07:59 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning were relatively flat.

Tokyo’s Topix index rose 0.11%, relatively unmoved by airbag maker Takata announcing it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

Takata also announced a US subsidiary of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic, Key Safety Systems, would acquire it for $1.58bn.

Other merger and acquisition news on Monday morning was Glencore had raised its bid for an Australian coal mine owned by Rio Tinto. Glencore raised its bid for Coal & Allied to $2.7bn, topping a $2.45bn offer from China’s Yancoal.

Glencore’s share price in Hong Kong rose 1.09% to HK$27.85 on Monday morning. On the JSE on Friday, Glencore closed 0.3% lower at R46.06.

Engineering consumables group Invicta said on June 20 that it expected to report on Monday headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March increased between 35% and 40%.

Invicta said in its trading statement that it expected attributable profit to increase between 25% and 30% from the previous year’s R419m.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release April’s tourism and migration figures at 9am and May’s liquidations and insolvencies at 2.30pm.

Asian shares edge up amid upbeat global sentiment

Equities in Asia are slightly stronger while the dollar is on the defensive as a subdued US inflation outlook raises questions about the Fed’s ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as investors await flurry of data ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers lifts JSE all share
Markets
4.
Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Weaker dollar lifts oil, but US drilling activity ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.