Futures weaken as miners drag JSE down

26 June 2017 - 18:23 Maarten Mittner
The futures market was weaker on Monday as miners retreated on weaker commodity prices, while banks and financials ended the day higher.

A strong opening on the Dow failed to lift futures. The Dow was 0.08% higher in early evening trade in SA, after opening 0.40% higher.

The all share closed 0.42% lower at 51,288.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.54%. Platinums dropped 1.76%, gold 1.7%, resources 1.20%, food and drug retailers 0.66% and industrials 0.53%. Banks gained 1.48% and financials 0.41%.

Brent crude was 0.19% lower at $45.59 a barrel.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.50% lower at 45,461 points.

The number of contracts traded was 28,400 from Friday’s 26,416.

The rand was at R12.8574 to the dollar from R12.9719.

