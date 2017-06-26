Markets

Bonds steady on continued support for emerging currencies and bonds

26 June 2017 - 17:20 Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

SA bonds held steady in late afternoon trade on Monday as the global environment continued to support emerging-market currencies and bonds.

The local economy has been hit recently by blows such as credit downgrades, a revision of the Mining Charter and the public protector’s recommendation that the constitutional clause guaranteeing Reserve Bank independence be changed.

"Low interest rates across the developed world entail a demand for high-yielding assets in emerging markets," Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal said.

Just last week, politically unstable, deeply junk-rated, inflation-plagued Argentina sold $2.75bn worth of a 100-year bond.

"This is a country that had defaulted on its debt five times in the past 100 years, most recently in 2014," Odendaal said.

Local bonds were also supported by a stronger rand.

At 3.52pm the bids on the R186 and R207 were unchanged at 8.51% and 7.43%, respectively.

The rand was at R12.8390/$ from R12.9209/$.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1276% from 2.1451%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.0036% from 1.0314%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as investors await flurry of data ...
Markets
3.
Rand firms slightly after ignoring negative news
Markets
4.
Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE ...
Markets
5.
The Financial Choice Act is an attack on ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.