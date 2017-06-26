Bonds steady on continued support for emerging currencies and bonds

SA bonds held steady in late afternoon trade on Monday as the global environment continued to support emerging-market currencies and bonds.

The local economy has been hit recently by blows such as credit downgrades, a revision of the Mining Charter and the public protector’s recommendation that the constitutional clause guaranteeing Reserve Bank independence be changed.

"Low interest rates across the developed world entail a demand for high-yielding assets in emerging markets," Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal said.

Just last week, politically unstable, deeply junk-rated, inflation-plagued Argentina sold $2.75bn worth of a 100-year bond.

"This is a country that had defaulted on its debt five times in the past 100 years, most recently in 2014," Odendaal said.

Local bonds were also supported by a stronger rand.

At 3.52pm the bids on the R186 and R207 were unchanged at 8.51% and 7.43%, respectively.

The rand was at R12.8390/$ from R12.9209/$.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1276% from 2.1451%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.0036% from 1.0314%.