Markets

Bonds steady despite subdued foreign buying

26 June 2017 - 09:49 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were steady in cautious early-morning trade on Monday as the market awaited fresh drivers.

Foreign buying of local bonds was subdued last week, and locals remained net sellers.

The local market was following positive global market sentiment towards bonds which has seen US and UK bond yields fall 29 and 20 basis points so far in 2017 as prices rise, despite the US Federal Reserve raising rates and the Bank of England (BoE) indicating it is set to do the same.

The seeming disconnect is based on the view that the Fed will hesitate to implement its hawkish stance due to mixed US data and little indication that inflation is picking up.

Despite the strength in the bond market, analysts expect some turnaround soon, in line with the Fed’s stance that inflation will rise over the longer term on present full employment. However, this has also not moved the market as low oil prices could fuel further disinflationary tendencies.

"US long-term bond yields have fallen mostly in response to weak US inflation data, but we still see some modestly rising rates ahead," BlackRock Asset Management said in a note.

At 8.55% the yield on the R186 was unchanged at 8.51% and the R207 was steady at 7.43%.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1511% from 2.1451%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.043% from 1.0314%.

Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of fresh data

Nedbank analysts say the local currency managed to end the week firmer than R13 despite comments that put markets on the back foot
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold slips as investors await flurry of data releases

A trifecta of weaker oil, a stronger dollar and firmer US equities are expected to keep the metal on its ‘sideways slog’ this week
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as investors await flurry of data ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers lifts JSE all share
Markets
4.
Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Weaker dollar lifts oil, but US drilling activity ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.