Bonds steady despite subdued foreign buying

South African bonds were steady in cautious early-morning trade on Monday as the market awaited fresh drivers.

Foreign buying of local bonds was subdued last week, and locals remained net sellers.

The local market was following positive global market sentiment towards bonds which has seen US and UK bond yields fall 29 and 20 basis points so far in 2017 as prices rise, despite the US Federal Reserve raising rates and the Bank of England (BoE) indicating it is set to do the same.

The seeming disconnect is based on the view that the Fed will hesitate to implement its hawkish stance due to mixed US data and little indication that inflation is picking up.

Despite the strength in the bond market, analysts expect some turnaround soon, in line with the Fed’s stance that inflation will rise over the longer term on present full employment. However, this has also not moved the market as low oil prices could fuel further disinflationary tendencies.

"US long-term bond yields have fallen mostly in response to weak US inflation data, but we still see some modestly rising rates ahead," BlackRock Asset Management said in a note.

At 8.55% the yield on the R186 was unchanged at 8.51% and the R207 was steady at 7.43%.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1511% from 2.1451%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.043% from 1.0314%.