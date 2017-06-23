JSE loses momentum after a positive start

The JSE’s early rally faded at lunchtime on Friday as big industrial stocks came under pressure, countering a rally in platinum and gold shares.

The all share index was flat at 51,086.4 points, but gold and platinum miners rose 3.78% and 0.99%, respectively, on account of slightly better commodity prices and bargain-hunting following a sharp drop over the past few days.

Healthcare stocks were the main drag in the industrial sector, which has a large weighting in the all share and is sensitive to fluctuations in the rand exchange rate.

The Robert Group’s head of investments, Devin Shutte, said investors adopted a cautious line given the uncertain political environment.

"A volatile local political landscape has seen selling in the rand and government bonds. As a result investment has remained tentative, despite some building tailwinds."

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, following a generally positive session in Asia.

Oil prices, which have been of the major areas of focus in global markets this week, were steady.

The price of international benchmark Brent crude held just above $45 a barrel, after falling to November lows earlier in the week.

On the JSE investment group Remgro was up 1.98% to R206.89 and retailer Pick n Pay gained 2.12% to R56.38.

Sibanye Gold was up 2.61% to R16.50, with Anglo American Platinum gaining 3.61% to R301.50, Impala Platinum rising 4.07% to R35.77 and Northam adding 3.63% to R43.43.

Mediclinic International was off 2.47% to R124.23, with Life Healthcare losing 2.06% to R26.15.