JSE enjoys broad, gentle opening rally after a choppy week

The JSE opened firmer on Friday as higher commodity prices supported platinum and gold shares.

Retailers, property groups and banks recovered amid choppy trading for the all share for most of the week.

Sentiment remains fragile given what is seen as a sustained attack on SA’s credible economic institutions, which took hold following March’s Cabinet reshuffle, the credit rating downgrades and the public protector’s move on the independence of the Reserve Bank.

Mining stocks are expected to face further headwinds from the new Mining Charter.

"We remain circumspect with regard to the sector as the overall structural position for resources continues to gradually deteriorate," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Spot platinum rose 0.47% to $930.34 an ounce and gold lifted 0.27% to $1,253.52 an ounce.

The rand dipped under R13/$ on a weaker dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat on Thursday (-0.06%) and Asian markets were marginally up on Friday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng firmed 0.1%.

At 9.38am the all share rose 0.33% to 51,243.1 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.31%. Retailers rose 0.98%, gold 0.8%, property 0.75%, platinum 0.69%, banks 0.68% and financials 0.65%.

After a torrid week ArcelorMittal SA gained 6.97% to R5.22.

Remgro was up 1.29% to R205.48.

Among gold stocks Sibanye rose 1.74% and Gold Fields firmed 1.16% to R47.09.

Impala Platinum added 1.02% to R34.72.

Among banks Barclays Africa rose 078% to R142.88 but was still 2.5% off for the week. Standard Bank gained 0.79% to R139.58.

Discovery rose 1.23% to R131.27, Liberty Holdings added 0.75% to R112.43 and Coronation Fund Managers was up 1.51% to R65.97.

Brait remained under pressure, losing a further 0.92% to R59.25 after dropping 11% in the week so far.

Steinhoff slipped 0.18% to R66.23. Woolworths recovered 0.84% to R62.30.

Among property stocks Redefine rose 1.04% to R10.70, Growthpoint 1.01% to R24.90 and Hammerson 0.94% to R96.80.

Astral Foods dropped 0.74% to R147.01 after the outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in Mpumalanga.

Taste Holdings rocketed 7.64% to R1.55.