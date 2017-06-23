JSE ends choppy week higher as Naspers jumps on results

The JSE closed higher on Friday recording broad-based gains while Naspers’s annual results pleased the market.

Volumes were low at R11.5bn at the close from an average trading day’s R20bn.

Banks, together with platinum shares, rebounded on the day as financials and retailers also ended a choppy week on the front foot.

Core headline earnings at Naspers rose 41% to $1.8bn for the year. Businesses outside SA contributed 80% of revenues, compared to 77% a year ago. The market shrugged off earlier concerns about Naspers’s video entertainment division, centred on DStv, with Naspers ending the day 2.6% up at R2,638.61.

Healthcare stocks were a drag in the industrial sector and rand hedges were also under pressure as the local currency firmed ahead of Parliament’s speaker Baleka Mbete’s decision on a secret or open ballot in the planned vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Mbete had the necessary authority to decide on the ruling.

The all share closed 0.84% higher at 51,503.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.92%. Banks gained 1.25%, financials 1.06%, platinums 1.03%, industrials 0.99%, property 0.7% and general retailers 0.64%.

The all share ended the week 1.32% higher, recording gains on three trading days and sharp retreats on two. The all share is 1.68% higher for the year.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close despite healthcare stocks outperforming in the previous session, following the release of details of the Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

European markets were weaker. The FTSE 100 lost 0.05%, the CAC 40 0.22%, and the Dax 0.4%.

Gold maintained its near-term comeback as the dollar remained weak, prompting some bargain buying in the market. The gold price was 0.33% firmer at $1,255.98 an ounce at the JSE’s close.

Gold movements will remain inverse to the dollar, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said. "Bargain buying is to be expected and if geopolitical tensions flare up materially, then this will impact safe-haven buying as well," Nedbank said.

The euro was at $1.1202 from $1.1152.

Oil prices, which have been the major areas of focus in global markets this week, recovered another 0.84% to $45.63 a barrel in early evening trade after falling to November lows earlier in the week.

After a torrid week, ArcelorMittal SA gained 4.92% to R5.12.

Remgro was up 3.92% to R210.82.

Sibanye Gold rose 0.75% to R16.20 and Harmony 1.60% to R21.56.

Impala Platinum gained 3.29% to R35.50.

In banks, Barclays Africa rose 1.75% to R144.25 but was still 1.54% off for the week. Standard Bank gained 1.35% to R140.36.

Discovery rose 0.63% to R130.50, Liberty Holdings 0.91% to R112.61, and Coronation Fund Managers 2.32% to R66.50.

Brait remained under pressure, losing a further 1.05% to R59.17 for a total loss of 11% in the week.

Steinhoff slipped 0.87% to R65.77 while Woolworths recovered 1.80% to R62.89.

Redefine Properties rose 1.23% to R10.72, Growthpoint 1.05% to R24.91 and Hammerson 1% to R96.86.

Telkom rebounded 3.06% to R63.75.

Taste Holdings gained 4.17% to R1.50.