Futures track JSE to end week higher as global equities lack direction

South African futures tracked the JSE higher on Friday, while global equities were mixed as an oil supply glut continues to pressure many energy stocks.

Results from Naspers, Africa’s largest company by market capitalisation, bolstered the all share, which registered broad-based gains to close 0.84% higher at 51‚503.50 points.

The media group reported its after-tax profit jumped 181% to $2.8bn, while overall revenue grew 3% to $6.1bn.

Volumes on the market were low at R11.5bn at the close from an average trading day’s R20bn.

The blue-chip top 40 rose 0.92%, banks 1.25%‚ financials 1.06%‚ platinums 1.03%‚ industrials 0.99%‚ property 0.7% and general retailers 0.64%.

Global equities have hovered at record levels due to a rebound in tech shares, but Brent crude remains about 20% lower this year with some signs oil cartel Opec’s cuts are not reducing the glut in the market.

Equities in Europe were down, with energy shares extending losses. In early morning trade US stocks lacked direction for the same reason, with energy investors focused on a weekly rig count later on Friday that could indicate to what extent US production is offsetting the Opec cuts, Dow Jones Newswires said.

In early evening trade, the FTSE 100 had lost 0.14%, the CAC 40 0.31%, and the Dax 0.51%.

In the US, the Dow Jones industrial average was flat. The S&P 500 was up 0.20% and the Nasdaq 0.22%.

Analysts say the market is still cautious, with some sentiment that the US Federal Reserve is overly optimistic that business conditions will improve in the world’s largest economy. The Fed has pencilled in a third interest rate increase by the end of this year, followed by another three next year.

According to a report on Friday, US manufacturing business conditions hit a nine-month low of 52.1 in June, compared with 52.7 in May, the newswires said.

At 5.51pm, Brent crude was up 0.49% to $45.47. At the same time platinum was up 0.37% to $929.45 an ounce and gold 0.51% to $1‚256.55.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 1.03% at 45,704 points. The futures index ended the week 1.99% higher, compared with the all share’s 1.32%.

The number of contracts traded was 20,243 from Thursday’s 26,416.

The rand was at R12.9284 to the dollar from R12.9719.