Asian shares flat but still set to end the week firmer

Tokyo — Asian shares flatlined on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain, while crude oil prices pulled away from this week’s 10-month lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly unchanged on the day, and was up 0.4% for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index added 0.1%, on track to log a rise of 1% for a week in which it touched its highest levels since August 2015.

"The actual macro situation in Japan is pretty good," said Ed Rogers, head of Rogers Investment Advisors in Tokyo, who noted the country’s streak of five quarters of positive GDP numbers.

He said the dollar remained bolstered against the yen by the Federal Reserve’s move to increase interest rates last week and leave the door open for further monetary tightening later in the year.

"We’re not seeing global inflation, but we think the Fed will continue to move. That stone’s rolling down the hill," Rogers said.

Longer term, that would support the dollar and underpin Japanese shares, he added.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1% at 97.488, but up 0.3% for the week.

The euro was up slightly on the day at $1.1158 but was down 0.3% for the week, while the dollar was steady against the yen at ¥111.33, up 0.4% for the week.

"We’re getting close to the end of the month, and fundamentals aside, there will be people selling dollars, so it will be easy for the yen to strengthen next week," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign exchange strategist for Daiwa Securities.

"We also need to keep an eye on the healthcare debate in Washington, because political turmoil tends to undermine the dollar," he said.

US Senate Republicans offered a bill on Thursday to overhaul Obamacare, the next phase in the party’s long war against the 2010 law enacted by former president Barack Obama, although it remained unclear if the bill has enough support to pass the Senate.

On Wall Street overnight, US shares put in a mixed performance, though the S&P healthcare index rose 1% and hit its fifth consecutive record close following the release of the Senate Republicans’ bill.

US economic data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labour market. Home prices also increased in April more than expected.

The Mexican peso added 0.2% after soaring 1% on Thursday as Mexico’s central bank board raised interest rates, saying it wanted to anchor inflation expectations and take into account last week’s move by the US Federal Reserve to increase borrowing costs.

Crude oil futures pulled further away from this week’s lows, although market sentiment remained fragile amid a global crude glut that has persisted despite Opec-led output cuts.

Brent crude was up 0.3% at $45.36 a barrel. US crude futures also rose 0.3% to $42.86 a barrel.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $1,251.35/oz, moving away from a five-week low touched earlier this week.

Reuters