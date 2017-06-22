Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows

Excitement after MSCI included mainland Chinese shares in its emerging-market indices this week further boosted China’s stock market, driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in one-and-a-half years.

Oil prices were subdued as investors’ doubts that Opec-led output cuts would dent a three-year glut offset data showing a drop in US inventories.

"The time for contrarian trades in oil is fast approaching, but I would want to see some stability in price and the technicals start to become more convincing," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.

US crude futures were a touch weaker at $42.50 a barrel. They closed down 1.6% on Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August.

Global benchmark Brent was also a tad softer at around $44.78 and within striking distance of seven-month lows hit on Wednesday.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped about 20%, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at the end of the year in the wake of the initial Opec-led production cut.

Subdued inflation and concerns about the outlook for world growth at a time when the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates have triggered a flattening in bond yield curves.

The gap between yields on US five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 95 basis points, holding near its narrowest since December 2007.

A flattening yield curve is often viewed as a negative economic indicator as it shows concerns about the future pace of growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.

In currency markets, the New Zealand dollar gained 0.5% to $0.7257 after the central bank held official cash rates at record lows but sounded less dovish than bears in the market had wagered on.

The US dollar eased, falling 0.3% to ¥111,02.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was roughly flat at 97.54, having retreated from a one-month high of 97.871 set on Tuesday.

The euro was also flat at $1.1167, after Wednesday’s 0.3% gain.

The weaker dollar lifted spot gold 0.6% to $1,253.20 an ounce.

Reuters