Shrinking US stockpiles are cold comfort for oil investors

Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Thursday after US crude and petrol stockpiles fell, but concern about whether Opec-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut continued to drag.

The market largely shrugged off comments overnight from Iran’s oil minister that members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) are considering deeper cuts in production.

Brent crude futures were 4c higher at $44.86 a barrel at 2.19am GMT, after falling 2.6% in the previous session to their lowest since November last year.

US crude futures were up 6c at $42.59 a barrel. On Wednesday, they settled lower at $42.53, after touching their lowest intraday level since August 2016.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped about 20% with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at the end of the year in the wake of the initial Opec-led production cut.

Opec and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.8-million barrels a day from January for six months, subsequently extended for a further nine months.

With production rising in Nigeria and Libya — which are exempt from the deal — and output surging in the US, which was not part of the agreement, many bulls appear to have thrown in the towel.

Oil has "now fallen into ‘bear’ territory", ANZ said in a research note. "Opec (and allies) may have pared back production, but that’s being offset by relentless drilling in the US and more output in Libya."

A bigger than expected cut in US crude stockpiles reported overnight is barely shifting the dial.

Crude inventories fell 2.5-million barrels in the week to June 16, surpassing analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.1-million barrels, as imports rose marginally by 56,000 barrels a day, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Petrol stocks fell 578,000 barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a seasonally unusual 443,000-barrel gain, which had been seen as bearish in the market.

Stocks of the motor fuel had also risen unexpectedly by 2.1-million barrels in the previous week, despite the start of the summer driving season.

Reuters