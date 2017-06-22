Rand firmer after secret ballot ruling

The rand was firmer against major currencies after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Speaker of the National Assembly has the constitutional power to prescribe that a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma be conducted by way of a secret ballot.

The UDM led the other opposition parties in approaching the court for a vote of no confidence in the president by using a secret ballot in April.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa said the risk of MPs being victimised if they didn’t vote according to the party line was real. "The ball is now in Ms Baleka Mbete’s court, who is obliged to uphold her oath of office and prove that she’s not the ruling party today."