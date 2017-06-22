JSE opens down on weaker resources as market eyes secret ballot decision

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday as resources retreated on a lower oil price, while risk-off sentiment affected food and drug retailers, banks and financials negatively.

Brent oil was 0.13% weaker at $44.71 barrel at the opening as markets remain sceptical about the ability of oil cartel Opec members to limit production further.

US markets closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow losing 0.27% to 21,410.03 on weaker energy companies.

Asian markets ended slightly weaker with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.14% and the Shanghai composite off 0.28%.

The market was eyeing the judgment expected from the Constitutional Court in the secret ballot case in Parliament later in the morning.

The court would probably declare that a secret ballot is permissible but not compulsory for the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, TreasuryOne analysts said.

"If this ruling is the case, all speculation for an early exit of the president will be put to rest," they said.

The rand and the JSE firmed on past occasions when it appeared likely Zuma would be ousted.

The rand was 0.73% firmer at R12.9876/$ in early morning trade.

At 9.37am the all share index was down 0.7% at 51,043.4 and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.78%. Resources lost 1.51%, food and drug retailers 0.75%, financials 0.62%, industrials 0.5% and banks 0.39%. The gold index rose 1.7% and the platinum index was up 1.57%.

But global miners renewed their downward trend after showing signs of a recovery on Wednesday. Glencore lost 2.43% to R45.70, Anglo American fell 2.42% to R158.29 and BHP Billiton dropped 2.32% to R185.67.

Sasol retreated 1.72% to R353.81 on lower oil prices. The share is down 11.5% so far this year.

ArcelorMittal SA lost 3.29% to R5.01 and is down 54% in 2017.

British American Tobacco was 0.65% lower at R912.

Gold Fields recovered 2.14% to R46.27.

Lonmin dropped 2.43% to R10.44 in the platinum sector.

Among banks Barclays Africa rose 0.2% to R142.39 but Nedbank dropped 0.87% to R207.01.

Among financials MMI Holdings dropped 0.46% to R19.68. Old Mutual shed 1.54% to R32.07. Coronation Fund Managers lost 1.13% to R65.50.

Massmart was down 0.81% to R107.53 among retailers. Pick n Pay shed 1.32% to R56.25.

Intu Properties lost 1.97% to R43.37.

Naspers dropped 0.78% to R2,574.63.

Sappi dropped 1.44% to R87.85.