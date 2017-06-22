JSE extends losses in line with world markets

The South African share market extended its losses at lunchtime on Thursday, thanks to a relatively stronger rand that weighed on the big resources and industrial stocks.

The volatility in oil prices also kept global risk appetite at bay. The price of international Brent crude recovered 1% to $45.21 a barrel, but was still trapped at its lowest point since November.

At 12.25pm the all share index was off 0.86% at 50,959.40 points, as resources and industrial stocks shed 1.38% and 0.70%, respectively.

Financial stocks fell with retailers, despite a stronger currency that usually counts in favour of the two domestically geared sectors.

"From a value proposition point of view, retailers and banks are starting to look interesting, as are gold stocks, because we think they may have found a base at these levels," IG SA’s premium clients manager Leigh Riley said.

Gold miners rallied for the second straight day, but were still weaker than they were a week ago when the release of the revised Mining Charter sent the sector into a tailspin.

Europe’s leading stock indices were mostly weaker, following a negative lead from Asia.

"US indices are seen pulling a little further away from record levels on Wednesday, as we appear to be seeing a slight shift in risk appetite although there are no signs at this stage of a broader trend developing," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"We’re not in a particularly risk-averse environment right now, by any extent, with numerous stock indices trading around record highs, but we do appear to be seeing some today," he said.

Petrochemicals group Sasol suffered a double whammy of a lower oil price environment and a stronger rand, pushing its stock down 1.72% to R353.81, bringing losses to a hefty 10% so far in June.

BHP dropped 1.94% to R186.40, with Glencore losing 1.96% to R45.92. Kumba Iron Ore shed 2.01% to R144.54 and Assore slid 2.08% to R171.17.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2.06% to R289.17, with Impala Platinum gaining 1.62% to R34.46. AngloGold Ashanti was up 1.55% to R134.66.

Industrial group Bidvest was off 2.1% to R155.44.

Private equity group Brait shed another 2.26% to R60.08, bringing month-to-date losses to about 26%.

Pioneer Foods was off 2.04% to R137.52 while paper and pulp group Mondi shed 2.03% to R341.16.