Futures track lower JSE despite rise in US and European markets

South African futures tracked losses on the JSE on Thursday, while US equities remain near record levels despite depressed Brent crude prices weighing on major producers.

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday, following a Constitutional Court ruling that still leaves the door open for a secret vote that could remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

The all share closed 0.64% lower at 51‚072.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.59%.

Food and drug retailers dropped 1.58‚ general retailers 0.94%‚ financials 0.75%‚ industrials 0.65%‚ resources 0.51%‚ property 0.47%, and banks 0.32%.

The gold index rose 2.75% and platinum shares 1.39%.

In early evening trade, European bourses were mixed. The CAC 40 was 0.17% up and the Dax 0.3%. The FTSE 100 was down 0.12%, with shares in oil producers also under pressure.

After trending lower at their opening, US equities reversed course in late-morning trade.

Data this week has showed increasing oil inventories in both the US and Europe. Signs that US producers have become more efficient at weathering lower prices have increased scepticism that oil cartel Opec’s production cuts will work as intended, Dow Jones Newswires said.

At 5.50pm local time, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.18%, the S&P 500 0.15%, and the Nasdaq 0.14%.

Brent crude was up 1.80% at $45.57. Platinum had lost 0.27% to $926.86 an ounce while the gold price was 0.31% higher at $1‚245.17.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.44% at 45,326 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,416 from Wednesday’s 27,749.

The rand was at R12.9809 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.0828.