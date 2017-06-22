Markets

Bonds gain after Court says secret ballot is permissible but not compulsory

22 June 2017 - 12:23 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds retained their firmer bias shortly before midday on Thursday, after the Constitutional Court ruled that use of a secret ballot in a vote of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma was permissible, but not compulsory.

TreasuryOne analysts said this effectively put to rest speculation of an early exit for President Jacob Zuma, but the rand remained buoyed by higher commodity prices and interest in emerging-market bonds.

The rand, which bonds usually track, would remain driven by political events, while emerging markets "were on the front foot", as global investors’ risk appetite stabilised, TreasuryOne said.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.555% from Wednesday’s 8.57% and the R207 at 7.47% from 7.50%.

The rand was at R13.0191 to the dollar from R13.0828.

