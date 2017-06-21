Rand stable after May CPI comes in slightly higher

The rand showed little movement in midday trade on Wednesday as consumer inflation in May came in slightly higher than in the previous month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 5.4%, from 5.3% in April, but remains within the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% range.

"The figure was a bit higher than we expected, but we retain our view that inflation will edge down over the coming months, and that the Reserve Bank will cut its key policy rate by 50 basis points by the end of the year," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne.

The rand showed little reaction to a slightly weaker dollar as Brent crude recovered somewhat from earlier, weaker levels.

At 11.40pm, the rand was at R13.0838 to the dollar from R13.0895. The rand was at R14.5799 against the euro from R14.5651, and at R16.4976 against the pound from R16.5336.

The euro was at $1.1144 from $1.1127.

The rand has been trading relatively stable since retreating 2% to the dollar on Monday as the sentiment remains for a weaker local currency after the controversial new version of the Mining Charter was released last week.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendations to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which is highly regarded by the rating agencies, added to the woes of the rand as it weakened above the R13 to the dollar level.

The rand continues to encounter short-term selling pressure in the wake of comments surrounding the mission statement of the Reserve Bank, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.