Markets

Rand relatively stable but weaker trend lingers

21 June 2017 - 10:00 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was relatively stable on Wednesday morning, but was still 2% weaker to the dollar from Monday morning, highlighting that a weaker trend remains intact.

As recently as last week, the local currency was hovering around R12.56/$ before the controversial new version of the Mining Charter knocked sentiment.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial recommendations to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which is highly regarded by the rating agencies, pushed the currency through R13/$.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the rand must weaken longer term with all the global and domestic pressures in play but after the currency has lost over 2% this week alone, there is decent potential for a minor recovery," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

The weaker rand has a potential to counter the positive effect of the lower oil price, which is hovering at November lows close to $45 a barrel.

At 9am‚ the rand was at R13.0516 to the dollar from R13.0895, R14.5270 to the euro from R14.5651 and at R16.4598 to the pound from R16.5336.

The euro was at $1.1131, from $1.1127.

Bonds slightly weaker ahead of inflation data

Local government-backed securities are softer on Wednesday morning as traders await the release of consumer price index data for May
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold inches higher, buoyed by weakness in most other assets, especially the dollar

A bout of short-covering after recent weakness is another factor behind the metal’s small bounce — but the long-term outlook remains bearish
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil market ignores evidence of compliance with output cuts

Prices have dipped again, despite evidence that Opec and non-Opec producers’ compliance with cuts is at 106%, and the focus now is on a US government ...
Markets
3 hours ago

No end to JSE miners’ crash

Statistics SA releases May’s CPI figures on Wednesday, which are expected to show inflation remained steady at 5.3%
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE-listed companies now required to disclose ...
Markets
2.
No end to JSE miners’ crash
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers as global miners retreat
Markets
4.
Gold inches higher, buoyed by weakness in most ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices hit seven-month lows on global ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.