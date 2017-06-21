Rand relatively stable but weaker trend lingers

The rand was relatively stable on Wednesday morning, but was still 2% weaker to the dollar from Monday morning, highlighting that a weaker trend remains intact.

As recently as last week, the local currency was hovering around R12.56/$ before the controversial new version of the Mining Charter knocked sentiment.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial recommendations to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which is highly regarded by the rating agencies, pushed the currency through R13/$.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the rand must weaken longer term with all the global and domestic pressures in play but after the currency has lost over 2% this week alone, there is decent potential for a minor recovery," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

The weaker rand has a potential to counter the positive effect of the lower oil price, which is hovering at November lows close to $45 a barrel.

At 9am‚ the rand was at R13.0516 to the dollar from R13.0895, R14.5270 to the euro from R14.5651 and at R16.4598 to the pound from R16.5336.

The euro was at $1.1131, from $1.1127.