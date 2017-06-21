Oil hits seven-month low as investors ignore claims of compliance

London — Oil fell to seven-month lows on Wednesday, set for its largest price slide in the first half of any year for the past two decades, as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by oil cartel Opec and nonOpec producers with a deal to cut global output.

August Brent crude futures were down 12 US cents at $45.85 a barrel by 8.38am GMT, after falling nearly 2% in the previous session to their lowest settlement since November.

US crude futures for August were down 7c at $43.44, having hit their lowest since September on Tuesday.

So far this year, oil has lost 20% in value, its worst performance for the first six months of the year since 1997.

Compliance with an agreement by Opec and other producers to cut output by 1.8-million barrels per day from January reached its highest in May since the curbs were agreed on in 2016.

"The slide in oil prices seems to be unstoppable," said Julius Baer commodities research analyst Carsten Menke.

"The supply deal’s effectiveness increasingly questioned, we believe that downside risks to oil prices from a [disorderly] and early unwinding have risen … we still see prices trading sideways, spending more time in the high 40s than the low 50s, as growing shale output and stagnant western-world oil demand undermine the Middle East’s restriction efforts." Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed US crude stockpiles last week had dropped more than forecast.

Petrol and distillate inventories rose.

A government report on inventories was due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday and the official figures often differ sharply from those of the industry group.

While compliance with the output deal is high, it is what went on before the production cut that counts, BMI Research said in a note.

"A number of producers — notably Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia — aggressively ramped up output in the run-up to the deal, fast-tracking projects, expanding drilling programmes and deploying spare capacity," BMI said.

Reuters