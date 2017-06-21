No end to JSE miners’ crash

The carnage in JSE mining stocks, which started when Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane unveiled the new Mining Charter last Thursday, shows no sign of abating.

Harmony Gold Company’s share price fell a further 6.26% to R20.68 on Tuesday, taking its drop since the new Mining Charter was announced to 15.2%. This equates to R1.6bn wiped off Harmony’s market capitalisation.

AngloGold Ashanti has lost 14.35% over the past week, knocking R9bn off its market value.

Impala Platinum fell a further 6.18% to R34.15 on Tuesday, taking its slide over the past week to 8.7%, reducing its market cap by R2.4bn.