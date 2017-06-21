No end to JSE miners’ crash
Statistics SA releases May’s CPI figures on Wednesday, which are expected to show inflation remained steady at 5.3%
The carnage in JSE mining stocks, which started when Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane unveiled the new Mining Charter last Thursday, shows no sign of abating.
Harmony Gold Company’s share price fell a further 6.26% to R20.68 on Tuesday, taking its drop since the new Mining Charter was announced to 15.2%. This equates to R1.6bn wiped off Harmony’s market capitalisation.
AngloGold Ashanti has lost 14.35% over the past week, knocking R9bn off its market value.
Impala Platinum fell a further 6.18% to R34.15 on Tuesday, taking its slide over the past week to 8.7%, reducing its market cap by R2.4bn.
Anglo American Platinum has fallen 7.6% over the past week, cutting its market value by R6.2bn.
BHP, which limited its exposure to SA’s political uncertainty by unbundling most of its South African assets into separately listed South32, has lost 3.8%, or R15.6bn, over the past week. South32 has fallen 4.2% over the same period, knocking R5.8bn off its market cap.
The woes of South African miners look likely to be compounded on Wednesday by lower commodity prices.
In Sydney, BHP was down 3.79% to A$22.09 at 7am, contributing to a 1.48% drop in the S&P/ASX 200 index.
The rand, which swung from about R12.80/$ to more than R13/$ on Monday when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she would ask Parliament to reduce the independence of the central bank, was trading at R13.08/$ at 7am.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release May’s consumer price index (CPI) data at 10am.
Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is expected to remain level at 5.3%, according to a poll of economists done by Trading Economics.
Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan expects inflation to have accelerated slightly to 5.4% in May from 5.3% in April.
"In May, the petrol and diesel price hikes of 49c/litre and 30c/litre will have increased the contribution of the fuel component to headline CPI. Food price disinflation is expected to have remained a feature in May, with subdued food price inflation at the earlier stages of the pricing chain. Specifically, manufactured food price growth receded to 6.4% year on year in April from a prior 6.9% year on year and from 13.4% year on year in August 2016," Kaplan wrote in her weekly economics note.
"Food price inflation at the agriculture level contracted for the fourth consecutive month in April. The measure of underlying inflation, CPI excluding food and nonalcoholic beverages, fuel and energy prices, subsided to 4.8% in April from a prior 4.9% and from a recent peak of 5.9% year on year in December 2016. This is partially reflective of the lagged downward effects of past rand appreciation and weak demand led price cost pressures."
