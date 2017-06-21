JSE closes firmer in choppy trade as resources and retailers rebound

The JSE came back from a slow start to finish Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note as food and drug retailers and resources rebounded from oversold levels.

Resources shares shrugged off a warning from ratings agency Moody’s that the revised Mining Charter was credit negative for South African mining companies. "The requirements will add to the costs of operating mines and will reduce free cash-flow generation," Moody’s said.

Gold shares ended the day higher on a firmer spot price and softer dollar. Industrials made a late comeback on Naspers with most rand hedges closing in the red.

The property sector was higher for the first time in six trading sessions.

Despite the uptick, sentiment was cautious as recent local data highlighted the possibility of deteriorating economic activity in the next six to nine months, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

They said the recent changes to the Mining Charter, radical utterances on policy, an erosion of the independence of key state institutions and further growth disappointments would weigh on confidence levels. "A double-dip recession cannot be ruled out," Nedbank said.

The market mood stabilised at lunchtime after dropping fairly sharply at the opening when the all share dipped well below the 51,000-point mark before recovering.

The all share has lost more than 4% in June, with the resources index giving up 5% and banks 3.9%.

"There are stories doing the rounds that many wealthy local investors have liquidated their South African equities in the past six to 12 months," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. According to the rumours, they have either sent the money offshore or are holding it in foreign currency accounts at local banks, he said. "The JSE continues to struggle despite the mighty bull-run continuing offshore, led by the US."

According to the latest Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, SA is the only one of the 41 major economies currently in recession.

The Dow Jones was flat at the JSE’s close. European markets trended lower with the FTSE 100 off 0.25%, the CAC 40 0.32%, and the Dax 0.25%.

Brent crude recovered 0.87% to $46.10 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.47% higher at 51,402.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.54%. The gold index firmed 2.39%, food and drug retailers 1.36%, resources 1.05%, property 0.75%, and industrials 0.48%. The platinum index lost 0.40%, general retailers 0.35% and banks 0.22%.

Anglo American was up 2.16% to R162.21, Glencore 1.83% to R46.84, and BHP 1.34% to R190.08.

Sasol lost 0.81% to R359.99.

Kumba Iron Ore rebounded 4.03% to R147.50, but African Rainbow Minerals lost 2.97% to R72.94.

Richemont relinquished 0.88% to R107.05, Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.68% to R1,492.58 and British American Tobacco 0.33% to R918.

Gold Fields gained 3.10% to R45.30 and Sibanye Gold 2.37% to R15.97.

Brait shed 3.80% to R61.47.

Barclays Africa lost 1.27% to R142.10.

In property, Redefine added 1.62% to R10.68, while Hammerson was down 0.69% to R96.58.

Trading ex-dividend, Mr Price dropped 1.65% to R155, with Shoprite lifting 0.50% to R200.

Naspers rose 0.93% to R2,594.83.