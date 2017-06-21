Futures track JSE higher, with mixed cues from global equities

South African futures tracked the JSE higher on Tuesday, while US markets were mixed.

Sentiment locally was cautious with an expectation of deteriorating economic activity in the next six to nine months.

Lower oil prices and an expectation that consumer spending will ease later this year, however, has raised prospects of the Reserve Bank lowering interest rates, analysts said.

The all share closed 0.47% up at 51,402.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.54%.

The gold index firmed 2.39%, food and drug retailers 1.36%, resources 1.05%, property 0.75%, and industrials 0.48%.

Platinum shares lost 0.40%, general retailers 0.35%, and banks 0.22%.

In early evening trade all major European bourses were lower, with the FTSE 100 down 0.33%, the CAC 40 0.37%, and the Dax 0.32%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.17% and the S&P 500 flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.51%.

Investors are watching comments from US Federal Reserve officials speaking at various events this week for clues about the path for higher interest rates. So far, they have received mixed messages, said Dow Jones Newswires.

At 5.51pm, Brent crude was flat at $45.83. At the same time platinum had lost 0.43% to $920.33 an ounce while the gold price was 0.12% higher at $1‚244.52.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.39% at 45,464 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,749 from Tuesday’s 35,134.

The rand was at R13.0578 to the dollar from R13.0895.