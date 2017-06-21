Bonds weaken slightly despite stabilising rand

The South African bond market was weaker on Wednesday afternoon, largely unaffected by marginally lower-than-expected consumer inflation data for May.

Consumer inflation remained within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, with the consumer price index (CPI) ticking up to 5.4%, from 5.3% in April.

Lower inflation will support the bond market, analysts say, but there are still questions about whether the Reserve Bank will reduce interest rates later in 2017.

Inflation has surprised on the downside in recent months in a weak economy. Against this backdrop the Reserve Bank would be expected to cut interest rates, says Stanlib economist Kevin Lings.

However, SA remained extremely vulnerable to changes in global investor sentiment, aggravated by the country’s recent credit-rating downgrades as well as the expectation that the US Federal Reserve would continue to normalise interest rates.

"Under these circumstances, although the Reserve Bank is likely to revise down its inflation forecast for both 2017 and 2018, it might not necessarily cut rates," Lings said.

At 3.40pm the R186 was bid at 8.56% from 8.53%, and the R207 was at 7.50% from 7.48%.

The rand was at R13.0627 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.0895.

Sentiment toward local bonds remains positive as investors continue to seek instruments offering a higher yield than those available in developed economies.

At the same time US and UK bond yields have been falling as prices rise while conventional theory would suggest an opposite trend as the US Federal Reserve remains committed to further rate hikes over the next two years, which should support the dollar.

Markets are keenly watching the Fed’s commitment to higher rates in an environment of mixed economic data and subdued inflation.

The Fed failed in its previous attempt to hike rates in 2013 and had to backtrack amid general market weakness.

"So far the markets have given the Fed a free pass, but the gap between bond market expectations and the Fed’s dot plot rate-hike predictions is quite wide," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

They said if economic fundamentals did not improve, the Fed could be forced into an abrupt about-face.

In late afternoon trade on Wednesday the US 10-year bond was at 2.1715% from 2.1584% previously.