Bonds track weaker after worse-than-expected inflation data

South African bonds were slightly weaker at midday on Wednesday after inflation data surprised on the upside, but analysts judged this outcome to be temporary.

Consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 5.4% in May, from 5.3% in April. Analysts had expected inflation to remain steady.

"Lower oil prices would likely add to lower inflation, which is a phenomenal macro story. But political and policy uncertainty makes the Reserve Bank more cautious than it would like to be," Investec Asset Management analyst Malcolm Charles said.

The central bank has previously cited the volatility in the rand as the key risk to the outlook on inflation, which the Bank expects to average 5.7% in 2017.

As recently as last week, the rand bought a single dollar at R12.56 before subsequently weakening through R13/$ on concerns about the revised Mining Charter, as well as worries about the independence of the Reserve Bank.

At 11.41am, the R186 was bid at 8.565% from Tuesday’s 8.53% and the R207 at 7.495% from 7.48%.