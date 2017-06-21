Bonds slightly weaker ahead of inflation data

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Wednesday morning ahead of the release of consumer inflation data for May.

Inflation is expected to moderate to between 5.3% and 5.4%. In April, inflation slowed to 5.3%, mainly due to lower food prices.

Statistics SA will release the consumer price index (CPI) data at 10 am.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said that the petrol and diesel price increases in May would increase the contribution of the fuel component to headline CPI while food price disinflation was expected to still be a feature.

Futuregrowth portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg said that longer-dated bond yields had risen more than the shorter-dated bonds in June, which "tends to be a fairly reliable reflection of a market believing that the longer-term risk premium is too low".

At 8.22am the R186 was bid at 8.55% from Tuesday’s 8.53% and the R207 at 7.49% from 7.48%.