Technology shares’ rebound drives global bourses higher

The blue-chip CSI300 index of mainland stocks was down 0.2%.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average hit record highs as technology shares bounced back after some sudden falls earlier this month.

"Hi-tech shares just went through a correction," said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.

"Their valuation is not that expensive, standing far below their levels at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Given that their profits are expected to see exponential growth in coming years, it is premature to say the rally in hi-tech shares is over."

US financial shares also gained as US debt yields rose after New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley, a close ally of Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen, said US inflation should rebound alongside wages as the labour market continues to improve.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield edged up to 2.184% from a seven-month low of 2.103% touched on Wednesday, following surprisingly weak US inflation data.

"Even though the Federal Reserve is about to shrink its balance sheet, possibly as soon as in September, US bond yields are kept at low levels, which are very comfortable for stocks," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Trade volume is light and whether the market continues to rise depends on whether large-cap tech shares continue to rebound," he said.

The rebound in US bond yields helped to lift the dollar, which rose to ¥111.775, its highest level in more than three weeks.