Markets

Rand mostly recovers from public protector’s damaging remarks

20 June 2017 - 12:33 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly weaker against the major currencies on Tuesday before midday, following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remarks that the Reserve Bank needed to change its mandate.

The local currency shed up to 2% on Monday after Mkhwebane said the Bank must change its mandate from protecting the value of the rand to improving SA’s socioeconomic conditions.

The Bank said that the remedial action prescribed by the public protector fell outside her powers and was unlawful.

EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reckless shot at central bank

The public protector’s proposal of how the Bank’s mandate should be revised betrays a disturbing misunderstanding of what it is that central banks ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said it was not expected that Mkhwebane’s recommendation would cause a further major fall-out in the rand on Tuesday, but trade was "likely to remain jittery" while there were also continued pressures from a stronger dollar.

The dollar gained on the euro following the increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve last week, but was slightly weaker on Tuesday in midday trade.

Reserve Bank to seek urgent review of public protector's bid to change its mandate

The Bank’s legal team says the remedial action prescribed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane falls outside her powers
National
4 hours ago

The Reserve Bank reported on Wednesday that SA’s a current account deficit had widened slightly in the first quarter‚ to 2.1% of GDP from 1.7% in the last quarter of 2016. The current account deficit amounted to R92bn.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the current account data highlighted the poor fundamentals of the country.

At 11.31am‚ the rand was at R13.0296 to the dollar‚ from R12.9891. It was at R14.5386 to the euro from R14.4869 and at R16.5381 to the pound from R16.5452.

The euro was at $1.1158 from $1.1149.

Bonds firm slightly despite worse-than-expected current account deficit

Despite controversies including surprise revisions to the Mining Charter and a call for constitutional change at the Reserve Bank, losses are likely ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Equities take heart from cautious central banks

European stock markets build on their biggest one-day gain in two months as central bankers give a tempered message about growth and rate increases
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE opens a touch weaker in cautious trade

Retailers led the retreat, and banks and financial counters came under pressure, in an uncertain environment after the public protector’s move on the ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand slides on Mkhwebane’s call for ...
Markets
2.
Rand back under R13/$ after sharp drop on ...
Markets
3.
Rand makes slight recovery from steep falls
Markets
4.
Panic selling of mining shares resumes
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week higher as ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.