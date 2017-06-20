Rand mostly recovers from public protector’s damaging remarks

The rand was slightly weaker against the major currencies on Tuesday before midday, following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remarks that the Reserve Bank needed to change its mandate.

The local currency shed up to 2% on Monday after Mkhwebane said the Bank must change its mandate from protecting the value of the rand to improving SA’s socioeconomic conditions.

The Bank said that the remedial action prescribed by the public protector fell outside her powers and was unlawful.