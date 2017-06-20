Rand makes slight recovery from steep falls

The rand was slightly stronger on Tuesday morning, recovering from the setback attributed to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial remarks on the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

The local currency dropped as much as 2% to the dollar after Mkhwebane recommended that the Bank’s constitutional mandate be amended to promote economic growth rather than to protect the value of the rand.

The central bank has vowed to mount a legal challenge against the recommendation, arguing in a statement that Mkhwebane’s remarks fell outside of her mandate.