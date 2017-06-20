Markets

Rand makes slight recovery from steep falls

20 June 2017 - 10:09 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly stronger on Tuesday morning, recovering from the setback attributed to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial remarks on the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

The local currency dropped as much as 2% to the dollar after Mkhwebane recommended that the Bank’s constitutional mandate be amended to promote economic growth rather than to protect the value of the rand.

The central bank has vowed to mount a legal challenge against the recommendation, arguing in a statement that Mkhwebane’s remarks fell outside of her mandate.

EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reckless shot at central bank

The public protector’s proposal of how the Bank’s mandate should be revised betrays a disturbing misunderstanding of what it is that central banks ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Rating agencies have previously hailed the independence of the Bank as one of the key institutional strengths that count in the country’s favour.

The risk will be that we push the foreign investor constituency and the rating agencies too far, then bonds and the currency will be on the back foot for some time to come...
Ashley Dickinson, Sasfin Securities

"The risk will be that we push the foreign investor constituency and the rating agencies too far, then bonds and the currency will be on the back foot for some time to come, but hopefully the market resilience overrides these aberrations and common sense prevails," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed Income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

Net foreign inflows have supported the rand, keeping a lid on inflation, which the Bank monitors when deciding on interest rates.

At 9am, the rand was at R12.9656 to the dollar, from R12.9891. It was at R14.4574 to the euro from R14.4869 and at R16.5203 to the pound from R16.5452.

The euro was at $1.1150 from $1.1149.

Bonds stable, markets not panicking about public protector’s move on Reserve Bank

The recommendation to change the Bank’s mandate is unlikely to take effect any time soon, an analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

Technology shares’ rebound drives global bourses higher

Asian markets are following Wall Street higher, while stronger US Treasuries have given a boost to the dollar
Markets
5 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand slides on Mkhwebane’s call for ...
Markets
2.
Rand back under R13/$ after sharp drop on ...
Markets
3.
Rand makes slight recovery from steep falls
Markets
4.
Panic selling of mining shares resumes
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week higher as ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil holds near seven-month lows, with no good news in sight
Markets

Gold recovers from dip on hawkish US Fed comments
Markets

Market data - June 19 2017
Markets

New York Fed president William Dudley backs Janet Yellen’s view on tighter ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.