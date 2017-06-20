MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers as global miners retreat

Continued negative fall-out from last week’s revised Mining Charter, as well as comments by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the mandate of the Reserve Bank, dragged the JSE lower on Tuesday.

The all share failed to build on Monday’s gains as global miners retreated despite the rand weakening on the day to an intra-day worst R13.1096 to the dollar.

The all share closed 0.88% lower at 51,160.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.91%. Platinums were down 4.31%, resources 2.42%, food and drug retailers 1.82%, the gold index 1.15%, and banks 0.94%.

BHP lost 3.54% to R187.56, Glencore 3.52% to R46, and Anglo American 3.11% to R158.78.

Sasol lost 1.79% to R362.94.

Kumba Iron Ore was 2.99% lower at R141.79 and African Rainbow Minerals 0.87% to R75.17.

Impala Platinum led the losses in its sector, dropping 6.18% to R34.15. Anglo American Platinum was down 2.24% to R280.16 and Lonmin 4.43% to R10.56.

Naspers closed 0.92% lower at R2,5710.

In early evening trade the rand was at R13.0816 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.9891, falling on a stronger dollar and as the first quarter current-account deficit widened somewhat to 2.1% of GDP, up from 1.7% in the fourth quarter.

Analysts said trading in the local unit would likely be volatile this week, driven by sentiment, due to the absence of significant data releases.

"The current view is a bit more negative than a week ago and could result in some rand weakness," TreasuryOne analysts said.

Bonds were flat while US and UK 10-year bonds both firmed despite the US Federal Reserve remaining committed to higher interest rates this year.

The R186 was last bid at 8.53% from 8.55%.

Global market sentiment was negative on the day amid a sharp retraction in oil prices. Brent crude lost 2.21% to $45.76 a barrel.

Futures tracked the weaker JSE. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.12% lower at 45‚160 points. The number of contracts traded was 35,134 from Monday’s 34,740.

With Karl Gernetzky