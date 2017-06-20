JSE closes weaker in broad-based losses as global miners retreat

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday in risk-off trade resulting in across-the-board losses as the lower rand failed to benefit miners and most industrials.

Global miners on the JSE faced a renewed sell-off on negative sentiment flowing from last week’s release of the latest iteration of the Mining Charter. The Chamber of Mines has confirmed it will take to the courts to challenge the implementation of the charter in its current form.

Platinum shares came under renewed pressure despite an earlier recovery in the platinum price and a weaker rand, which usually favours the sector.

After showing signs of a recovery in early morning trade on a flat metal price, gold miners weakened in late afternoon trade in line with the general market.

Some rand hedges ended the day higher.

The rand remained under pressure after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial remarks on the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which is highly regarded by ratings agencies and markets alike. Mkhwebane recommended that the Bank’s constitutional mandate be amended to promote economic growth rather than to protect the value of the rand.

The rand was also under pressure as the first quarter current-account deficit widened somewhat to 2.1% of GDP, up from 1.7% of GDP in the fourth quarter.

The rand was at R13.0833 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.9891.

The lower oil price spooked global markets as oversupply remains the driving force in the market. This is despite oil cartel Opec’s continuous efforts to extend its production cut agreement, which has, up to now, not affected overall production measurably.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close with European markets trending lower on the weaker oil price. The FTSE 100 was down 0.44%, the CAC 40 0.11% and the Dax 0.30%. At the same time Brent crude was 2.84% lower at $45.64 a barrel.

The JSE all share closed 0.88% lower at 51,160.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.91%. Platinums were down 4.31%, resources 2.42%, food and drug retailers 1.82%, the gold index 1.15%, and banks 0.94%.

For the month, the all share has shed a hefty 4%, dragged down in the main by industrial stocks and miners. Financial stocks have also lost value, as have retailers and others that feed off the local economy.

The last three years have been disappointing for investors as the all share has moved sideways and delivered below-inflation returns over the past year, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr. "Part of the story is obviously the weak economy, which has hurt the prospects for domestic-focused companies," he said.

But the other part is the stronger rand which has weighed on the returns of rand-hedge shares, whose revenues account for more than half the JSE’s total, Mohr said. "From an asset allocation point of view, the correct call has been to be underweight in local equities and overweight in local bonds."

BHP lost 3.54% to R187.56, Glencore 3.52% to R46 and Anglo American 3.11% to R158.78.

Kumba Iron Ore was 2.99% lower at R141.79.

ArcelorMittal tumbled 13.89% to R4.65 amid reports that Chinese iron ore stockpiles have reached record levels.

Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 1.52% to R1,502.81 and Richemont 1.06% to R108.

Imperial Holdings relinquished 2.02% to R151.

Harmony Gold slumped 6.26% to R20.68.

Impala Platinum led the losses in its sector, dropping 6.18% to R34.15. Anglo American Platinum was down 2.24% to R280.16 and Lonmin 4.43% to R10.56.

Standard Bank shed 1.86% to R138.71.

Mr Price lost 1.50% to R157.60, TFG 1.93% to R137.75, and Shoprite 2.62% to R199.

Naspers ended the day 0.92% lower at R2,571.