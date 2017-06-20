Futures track weaker JSE and subdued global markets

South African futures tracked the JSE lower on Tuesday, as US markets were weighed down by energy stocks.

The JSE all share closed 0.88% lower at 51,160.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.91% with resources taking the hardest hit.

Despite a weaker rand, miners continue to battle negative sentiment following last week’s release of a revised Mining Charter, which includes more stringent conditions for black ownership.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial call for the mandate of the Reserve Bank to no longer include currency protection has also put a drag on sentiment.

The resources index closed 2.42% lower‚ platinums were down 4.31%‚ food and drug retailers 1.82%‚ the gold index 1.15%, and banks 0.94%.

At 5.51pm, all the major European bourses were lower, with the FTSE 100 down 0.54%, the CAC 40 0.19% and the Dax 0.45%. In the US, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.05%, the Nasdaq 0.47%, and the S&P 500 0.33%.

After reaching record levels on Monday, US stocks dropped as energy stocks slid when the price of Brent crude reached seven month lows.

Energy is the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, and investors remain sceptical about Opec’s ability to reduce global supply, said Dow Jones Newswires.

In early evening trade, Brent crude was down 2.35% to $45.79. Platinum was flat at $922.01 an ounce while the gold price was little changed at $1‚243.52.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.12% at 45,160 points. The number of contracts traded was 35,134 from Monday’s 34,743.

The rand was at R13.0819 to the dollar from R12.9891.