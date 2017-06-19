Markets

Rand is largely resilient ahead of CPI data release

19 June 2017 - 12:37 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Monday before midday as local the market picked up momentum after the long weekend.

However, the local currency remains resilient when compared to levels reached last week Thursday, after it weakened to R12.91/$ following the release of the revised Mining Charter. The charter set out revised black ownership requirements within the sector.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the rand encountered selling pressure in recent sessions as a result of a combination of weaker global commodity prices and the mining charter, which undermined the currency.

Statistics SA will release consumer inflation data for May on Wednesday.

Investec said it expected the figure to be 5.4% year on year from 5.3% in April. Economist Kamilla Kaplan said May’s fuel price increase would have increased the contribution of the fuel component to inflation, while food price disinflation was expected to have remained a feature, "with subdued food price inflation at the earlier stages of the pricing chain".

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.7917 to the dollar from R12.7844; R14.3176 to the euro from R14.3572 and at R16.3840 to the pound from R16.3178. The euro was at $1.1193 from $1.1208.

