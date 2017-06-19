Mining Charter rattles the rand

The rand was on shaky ground on Monday morning, at the start of a fairly busy week in terms of local economic data.

The local currency was vulnerable to news about the new version of the Mining Charter, which has been a subject of controversy since it was gazetted last week.

The charter, which requires mining groups to increase their black ownership from 26% to 30% over 12 months, resulted in a sharp decline in some of the JSE-listed mining shares, which contributed to a drop in the rand last week.

The rand was hovering near R12.81/$ on Monday morning, after strengthening to R12.56/$ last week, its best level since March.

Markets will also monitor the release of the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin on Tuesday, in particular figures on the country’s current account.

Trading Economics expects the current account deficit to have risen to R90bn in the first quarter, from R76bn in the fourth quarter.

Global factors will also probably play a key part in the currency markets, with Brexit talks scheduled to start on Monday, while a US Federal Reserve official’s address at a business roundtable will be keenly watched for clues on future Fed policy.

At 8.35am, the rand was at R12.8090/$, from R12.7844/$. It was at R14.3327 to the euro from R14.3572 and at R16.3928 to the pound from R16.3178. The euro was at $1.1188 from $1.1208.