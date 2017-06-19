JSE opens firmer as industrials gain and miners take pain

The JSE was a tale of two trends in early morning trade on Monday, as industrials jumped on a firmer Naspers but miners opened weaker as the fallout from last week’s Mining Charter continued to affect sentiment in the sector negatively.

Naspers jumped more than 2% following an earlier subdued response to a trading update indicating an expected annual 4%-10% rise in headline earnings per share to end-March. Core headline earnings per share are set to rise by between 33% and 39%.

Naspers was supported by brisk trading in its Chinese investment Tencent, of which it owns 34%. Tencent was up 1.76% in Hong Kong trade, following widespread profit-taking among global tech stocks last week.

Gold shares led the retreat among miners, with platinum shares also weaker but resources less so.

Banks and financials firmed as the rand held up below the R12.80/$ level despite the dollar trading firmer against the euro.

Resources stocks took pain on Thursday ahead of the June 16 long weekend, on the release of the Mining Charter. Its stipulations include a black ownership requirement of 30% — up from a previous 26%.

Some analysts have slammed the implications of the Charter, saying it will make the local mining sector "uninvestable".

"Asian markets were in positive territory on Monday morning as global risk-on sentiment persisted as projections showed the centrist party of France’s president won a large majority in parliamentary elections," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said in an early-morning note.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.62% and the Hang Seng gained 1.16%.

US markets closed marginally positive on Friday, with the Dow up 0.11%, as housing data and a consumer sentiment survey disappointed.

At 9.40am on the JSE, the all share was up 0.63% at 51,151.7 and the benchmark top 40 added 0.84%. Industrials rose 1.05% and financials added 0.45%. Banks rose 0.40%.

The gold index was 4.62% down, the platinum index was off 2.51% and resources were 0.30% lower.

Among the big global miners, Anglo American dropped 1.38% to R161.05. BHP Billiton lifted 0.52% to R190.14.

Arcelor Mittal rose 3.89% to R5.61.

Among gold stocks Harmony plummeted 6.75% to R21.26, Sibanye 61.9% to R15.15 and Gold Fields 4.62% to R42.73.

Among platinum miners, Impala Platinum (Implats) dropped 4.71% to R34.78.

Nedbank was up 0.55% to R208.84 among banks and FirstRand added 0.53% to R47.58.

Discovery added 2.44% to R127.66. Transaction Capital dropped 2.88% to R14.52. Its SA Taxi division was targeted by striking taxi drivers last week.

Telkom dropped 1.77% to R65.47, bringing its losses for the month so far to 10.4%.

Naspers rose 3.09% to R2,575.