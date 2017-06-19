Markets

JSE opens firmer as industrials gain and miners take pain

19 June 2017 - 10:30 Maarten Mittner
JSE. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
JSE. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The JSE was a tale of two trends in early morning trade on Monday, as industrials jumped on a firmer Naspers but miners opened weaker as the fallout from last week’s Mining Charter continued to affect sentiment in the sector negatively.

Naspers jumped more than 2% following an earlier subdued response to a trading update indicating an expected annual 4%-10% rise in headline earnings per share to end-March. Core headline earnings per share are set to rise by between 33% and 39%.

Naspers was supported by brisk trading in its Chinese investment Tencent, of which it owns 34%. Tencent was up 1.76% in Hong Kong trade, following widespread profit-taking among global tech stocks last week.

Gold shares led the retreat among miners, with platinum shares also weaker but resources less so.

Banks and financials firmed as the rand held up below the R12.80/$ level despite the dollar trading firmer against the euro.

Resources stocks took pain on Thursday ahead of the June 16 long weekend, on the release of the Mining Charter. Its stipulations include a black ownership requirement of 30% — up from a previous 26%.

Some analysts have slammed the implications of the Charter, saying it will make the local mining sector "uninvestable".

"Asian markets were in positive territory on Monday morning as global risk-on sentiment persisted as projections showed the centrist party of France’s president won a large majority in parliamentary elections," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said in an early-morning note.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.62% and the Hang Seng gained 1.16%.

US markets closed marginally positive on Friday, with the Dow up 0.11%, as housing data and a consumer sentiment survey disappointed.

At 9.40am on the JSE, the all share was up 0.63% at 51,151.7 and the benchmark top 40 added 0.84%. Industrials rose 1.05% and financials added 0.45%. Banks rose 0.40%.

The gold index was 4.62% down, the platinum index was off 2.51% and resources were 0.30% lower.

Among the big global miners, Anglo American dropped 1.38% to R161.05. BHP Billiton lifted 0.52% to R190.14.

Arcelor Mittal rose 3.89% to R5.61.

Among gold stocks Harmony plummeted 6.75% to R21.26, Sibanye 61.9% to R15.15 and Gold Fields 4.62% to R42.73.

Among platinum miners, Impala Platinum (Implats) dropped 4.71% to R34.78.

Nedbank was up 0.55% to R208.84 among banks and FirstRand added 0.53% to R47.58.

Discovery added 2.44% to R127.66. Transaction Capital dropped 2.88% to R14.52. Its SA Taxi division was targeted by striking taxi drivers last week.

Telkom dropped 1.77% to R65.47, bringing its losses for the month so far to 10.4%.

Naspers rose 3.09% to R2,575.

Mining Charter rattles the rand

The local currency has got a busy week off to a shaky start, with the Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin the key feature in local economic news
Markets
40 minutes ago

Panic selling of mining shares resumes

Investors vote on Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s Mining Charter with their feet
Markets
57 minutes ago

Bonds stable as global environment supports emerging markets

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer says historically low global volatility is supporting local bonds
Markets
31 minutes ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All eyes likely to be on the JSE’s miners on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends worst week this year below ...
Markets
3.
Global equities, property in local investors’ ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips as dollar regains its footing
Markets
5.
Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.