Global equities, property in local investors’ sights

Offshore equities and property stocks are gaining in popularity among South Africans as investment choices due to lack of investor confidence, low growth and credit rating downgrades in the local economy.

One good buy would be US multinational General Electric (GE), says Cratos Wealth’s senior analyst, Ron Klipin.

"This diversified investment holding company has been reinventing its business model over the past few years. This began with the sale of its financial services division, GE Capital, which required substantial capital in terms of the [US] Federal Reserve’s banking regulations.

"In addition, other noncore, low-yielding assets were also sold, with capital recycled into acquisitions such as French group Alstom’s power division. This enabled GE to build up critical mass in this area, as well as enlarge its global footprint. The recently announced deal, to acquire Baker Hughes, a manufacturer of oil and gas capital equipment, should complement the company’s operations."