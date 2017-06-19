Markets

Futures track stronger JSE and US tech-stock rally

19 June 2017 - 18:22 Karl Gernetzky
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

South African futures tracked the higher JSE on Monday, boosted further by a rally in tech stocks that lifted US equities.

The JSE all share closed 1.54% higher at 51,615.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 1.95%, after some miners and industrials gained on a weaker rand.

Industrials were further boosted by a strong performance from Naspers‚ which rose nearly 4%, supported by brisk trading in its Chinese investment, Tencent‚ which gained 2.27% in Hong Kong trade.

Food and drug retailers rose 2.40%‚ resources 2.02%‚ industrials 1.93%‚ platinums 1.01%‚ financials 0.46% and banks 0.24%. The gold index shed 3.42%‚ while property was flat.

At 5.42pm all the major European bourses were higher, with the FTSE 100 up 0.97%, the CAC 40 1.16% and the DAX 1.21%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.48% and the Nasdaq 1.19%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that equities were boosted by sentiment from New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley that the current period of expansion in the US economy — already the third-longest in history —still had "a long way to go".

There is still market scepticism over the Fed’s view that growth rates will allow for a third rate increase in 2017 and another three in 2018.

Investors were still eyeing "growth stocks" such as technology giants, rather than value-based stocks such as industrials, the newswire said.

In the early evening the gold price was 0.42% lower at $1‚248.12 an ounce on the stronger dollar while platinum was flat at $926.71.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 1.81% at 45,696 points. The number of contracts traded was 34,743 from Thursday’s 28,504.

The rand was at R12.9477 to the dollar from R12.7844.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Panic selling of mining shares resumes
Markets
2.
All eyes likely to be on the JSE’s miners on ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens after public protector calls for ...
Markets
4.
Rand is largely resilient ahead of CPI data ...
Markets
5.
Mining Charter rattles the rand
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.