Bonds stable as global environment supports emerging markets

South African bonds were hardly changed on Monday morning, taking their cue from the rand.

At 9.33am the bid on the R186 was unchanged from Thursday’s 8.47% the R207 was at 7.44% from 7.45%.

The rand was at R12.7818/$ from R12.7844.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said the rand and bonds continued to trade stronger due to a supportive environment for emerging markets. "This is based on historically low global volatility as financial conditions continue to gain along with a weaker dollar and lower US treasury yields."

Statistics SA will release the May consumer inflation data on Wednesday. RMB analysts expected inflation to remain unchanged at 5.3% year on year .

US Federal Reserve Bank officials are expected to meet this week, providing more clarity on their decision to increase rates by 25 basis points at their last policy meeting.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the nervousness around the Fed’s drive to normalise interest rates "at a time when some matrices in the economy are exhibiting evidence of tentative weakness" was driving the tone of the market. "US 10-year treasury yields have remained unresponsive to the perception of higher yields as current trading manifests the view that the Fed will be forced to back down on its inclination towards higher yields."

US treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year bond bid at 2.155% from 2.2%.