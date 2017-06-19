Markets

Asian stocks begin week slightly higher

19 June 2017 - 07:50 Nichola Saminather
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information in Shanghai, China. File Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information in Shanghai, China. File Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Singapore — Asian stocks began the week modestly higher on Monday after Wall Street offered little guidance, while sterling and the euro steadied before the start of talks over the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% in early trading.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6%. Australian shares and South Korea’s Kospi both jumped 0.5%.

"Investors in the Asia-Pacific region face a mixed and modest outlook to begin the trading week," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note. "European and US share markets finished with gains for the day and week, but lower commodity prices and a weakening [dollar] may weigh on markets in early trading."

On Friday, Wall Street ended mixed, with energy names offsetting declines in consumer stocks, which were clobbered by Amazon.com’s deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market.

The S&P 500 index closed flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Europe, however, had a more upbeat session on Friday, with British, German and French stocks, as well as the broader Stoxx Europe 600 all closing higher.

In currencies, sterling was fractionally lower at $1.2772 from late Friday levels in New York, but was more or less steady after London police reported casualties after a van collided with pedestrians near Finsbury Park station early on Monday.

The euro inched up slightly to $1.1204.

Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations in Brussels on Monday, which will be followed by a Brussels summit on Thursday and Friday where British Prime Minister Theresa May will encounter — but not negotiate with — fellow EU leaders.

Davis’s agreement to Monday’s agenda led some EU officials to believe that May’s government may at last be coming around to Brussels’ view of how negotiations should be run.

Polls showing a strong parliamentary majority for French President Emmanuel Macron following Sunday’s vote, giving him a powerful mandate to push through his pro-business reforms, also supported the euro.

The dollar was subdued after US home-building fell for a third month in May to the lowest in eight months and a barometer of US consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, prompting concern about the Federal Reserve’s plans to stick with its monetary policy tightening.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global peers, was unchanged at 97.169, failing to make up any of Friday’s 0.3% loss.

It fared better against the Japanese yen, which remained weak after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged last week.

Data on Monday showing Japanese exports rose at their fastest pace in May since January 2015 failed to lift the yen.

The dollar added 0.1% to ¥111.01, after touching a two-week high on Friday.

In commodities, oil futures lingered near six-week lows, as concerns about a supply glut continued to weigh.

US crude slipped 0.25% to $44.65 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 0.2% to $47.29.

Gold crept higher but struggled to recover from the three-and-a-half-week low touched on Friday. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,255.04/oz.

Reuters

Macron tipped for landslide in French parliamentary vote

The French assembly is set to be transformed with a new generation of legislators, but there’s fear a lack of opposition will do damage
World
15 hours ago

Brexit negotiations — Hammond vague on single-market exit

‘Broad principles’ of UK negotiations with the EU remain those May set out in her Lancaster House speech in January, UK chancellor says.
World
3 hours ago

Philip Hammond to make the case for an economy-friendly Brexit

The chancellor of the exchequer will call for a so-called pragmatic divorce from the EU in the wake of Theresa May failing to win voter support for ...
World
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All eyes likely to be on the JSE’s miners on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends worst week this year below ...
Markets
3.
Global equities, property in local investors’ ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips as dollar regains its footing
Markets
5.
Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.