Markets

All eyes likely to be on the JSE’s miners on Monday

19 June 2017 - 07:56 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

All eyes will be on mining stocks when the JSE opens on Monday morning to see if the plunge following Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s unveiling of the third Mining Charter has come to an end.

Platinum miners were hardest hit by Zwane ordering mines to raise their empowerment levels to 30% within 12 months. The JSE’s platinum miners index fell 6.94% on Friday, led down by Anglo American Platinum which slid 7.18% to R281.31, followed by Northam, which fell 5.12% to R43.17.

The JSE’s gold miners index fell 4.93%, led down by AngloGold Ashanti, which fell 6.08% to R138.31, Gold Fields fell 4.54% to R44.80 and Harmony 4% to R22.80.

"Frankly, we are concerned that a minister who is criminally liable and possibly dishonest, has the audacity to make such profound changes to one of the key economic pillars of the country, when the country is economically in dire straits," the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement on Sunday.

"We cannot but suspect that he is serving the interest of the captors of SA Inc in the name of transformation. Apparently the ANC, who have requested an urgent meeting with Minister Zwane, have the same concern."

The rand, which had strengthened to R12.59/$ on Thursday before Zwane’s press conference, was trading at R12.81/$ at 6:50am on Monday morning.

Early tallies of the French election on Monday morning indicated President Emmanuel Macron’s Republique en Marche! party and its allies won a clear majority of between 350 and 361 seats of the 577-seat national assembly.

This buoyed Asian stocks on Monday morning, sending Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.94%, the Shanghai composite index up 0.66% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index up 0.62%.

Faltering demand joins supply glut to push oil prices even lower

Crude has started the week on the back foot, and prices have fallen 13% since cartel Opec announced extended output cuts
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian stocks begin week slightly higher

Equities in Asia inch up after little guidance from Wall Street, while the pound and euro are steady before Brexit talks
Markets
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All eyes likely to be on the JSE’s miners on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends worst week this year below ...
Markets
3.
Global equities, property in local investors’ ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips as dollar regains its footing
Markets
5.
Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.