Futures weaker as JSE records biggest one-week loss in 2017

South African futures tracked the lower JSE on Thursday, with the latter experiencing its biggest weekly loss so far this year.

The JSE all share closed 1.28% lower at 50,831.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 1.27%, with mining stocks under the most pressure.

Commodity prices lost ground after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis point to a 1% to 1.25% range, with the dollar strengthening as the day went on.

Mining stocks were further pressured by the release of the new mining charter, which has increased the black ownership requirement from 26% to 30%.

The gold index slumped 4.93%, platinums 4.02%, resources 2.05%, general retailers 2.01%, food and drug retailers 1.57%, banks 1.54% and property 1.46%.

The all share lost 2.65% this week but is still up 0.35% this year.

At 5.42pm all European bourses were lower, with the FTSE 100 down 0.78%, the CAC 40 0.76% and the Dax 0.99%.

In the US, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.18% and the Nasdaq 0.89%.

Platinum lost 1.49% to $922.24 an ounce and gold 0.62% to $1‚253.83. Brent crude was flat at $46.98.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.67% at 44,781 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,504 from Wednesday’s 107,708 on the futures close-out for the quarter.

The rand was at R12.8524 to the dollar from R12.6835.