Rand weakens after US raises interest rates

The rand weakened shortly before midday on Thursday, paring back gains made to the dollar after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

The local unit initially strengthened on Wednesday evening after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, projected another increase by the end of 2017, and gave a mildly hawkish outlook on its monetary policy.

This was being treated with some "disbelief" in the market due to recent economic data from the US, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

Rand strength would remain contained by local economic factors — with a full year of GDP contraction possible — as well as political uncertainty centred on US president US Donald Trump, Cairns said.

SA has officially entered into recession, with business confidence levels approaching 2009’s dismal levels and headwinds to households persisting, Nedbank analysts said.

The rand remained resilient despite a plethora of factors that would suggest the contrary, with a possible trading range to the dollar of R12.50 to R12.85.

At 11.32am the rand was at R12.7898 to the dollar from R12.6835, at R14.2932 to the euro from R14.2302 and at R16.2387 to the pound from R16.1711.

The euro was at $1.1176 from $1.1219.