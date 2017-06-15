Markets

Rand weakens after Mining Charter news shocks the market

15 June 2017 - 16:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand extended its losses against major currencies on Thursday in volatile trade ahead of the long weekend on Friday.

On Thursday morning the rand strengthened against the greenback, despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates overnight.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points and struck a hawkish tone. Markets appeared cautious in response to this stance due to recent weak economic data out of the US, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

Market expectation for a third rate increase in December was only 45%, he said.

By midday, the local unit had reversed gains, weakening further after the announcement by the Department of Mineral Resources that the revised Mining Charter had raised the requirement of black ownership from 26% to 30%.

The Chamber of Mines said it would seek to interdict implementation of the charter.

Chamber of Mines will go to court over charter ‘negotiated in bad faith’

The chamber will restart the process to seek a declaratory order on the continuing consequences of past empowerment deals — one of the surprises in ...
Companies
4 hours ago

At 3.43pm the rand had weakened 1.44% against the dollar to R12.8662.

It was at R14.3463 to the euro from R14.2302 and at R16.3969 to the pound from R16.1711. The euro was at $1.115 from $1.1219

Analysts said it was likely that a combination of factors was weakening the rand, including the forthcoming long weekend, which would affect liquidity in the afternoon.

It was likely that news on the Mining Charter was taking a back seat to global factors, such as the Fed’s rate increase, but had accelerated currency trading ahead of the long weekend, independent trader Andrew Fletcher said.

READ IN FULL: The Mining Charter document

The newly gazetted third iteration of the Mining Charter
Companies
4 hours ago

Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ordered to lift black ownership

Miners Glencore, Impala Platinum, South32 and Kumba Iron Ore will need to sell the biggest stakes if the new charter fails to give credit for ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Mining Charter calls for 30% black ownership

Swift legal action is expected against the contentious charter released by Mosebenzi Zwane
Business
6 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ...
Markets
2.
Making sense of a JSE moving sideways
Markets
3.
JSE’s miners likely to suffer from strengthening ...
Markets
4.
Rand stable after US interest rate increase
Markets
5.
Rand weakens after US raises interest rates
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.