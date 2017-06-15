Rand weakens after Mining Charter news shocks the market
The rand extended its losses against major currencies on Thursday in volatile trade ahead of the long weekend on Friday.
On Thursday morning the rand strengthened against the greenback, despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates overnight.
The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points and struck a hawkish tone. Markets appeared cautious in response to this stance due to recent weak economic data out of the US, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.
Market expectation for a third rate increase in December was only 45%, he said.
By midday, the local unit had reversed gains, weakening further after the announcement by the Department of Mineral Resources that the revised Mining Charter had raised the requirement of black ownership from 26% to 30%.
The Chamber of Mines said it would seek to interdict implementation of the charter.
At 3.43pm the rand had weakened 1.44% against the dollar to R12.8662.
It was at R14.3463 to the euro from R14.2302 and at R16.3969 to the pound from R16.1711. The euro was at $1.115 from $1.1219
Analysts said it was likely that a combination of factors was weakening the rand, including the forthcoming long weekend, which would affect liquidity in the afternoon.
It was likely that news on the Mining Charter was taking a back seat to global factors, such as the Fed’s rate increase, but had accelerated currency trading ahead of the long weekend, independent trader Andrew Fletcher said.
Please login or register to comment.