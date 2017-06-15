Rand stable after US interest rate increase

The local currency strengthened unexpectedly on Wednesday evening after the US Federal Reserve increased rates after its two-day policy meeting.

On Wednesday evening, the Fed announced that it would increase interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 1%-1.25% and pencilled in another increase later in the year should the economy perform in line with forecasts.

US consumer-inflation came in weaker than expected, raising concerns about the pace of rate increases against the Fed’s stated target of 2% core inflation.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said the rand was benefiting from emerging markets being "the flavour of the month" and this sentiment could be enough to help it "push stronger in the short to medium term". However, he warned that "gains could become more difficult to realise" in future.

Nedbank analysts said the rand remained resilient despite a plethora of factors that would suggest the contrary. With the long weekend approaching, the rand was "was likely to trade skittishly as position-squaring meets reduced liquidity".

At 9am the rand was at R12.6795 to the dollar from R12.6835, at R14.2169 to the euro from R14.2302 and at R16.1530 to the pound from R16.1711.