JSE’s miners likely to suffer from strengthening rand on Thursday

The rand, which surged from R12.80/$ to R12.56/$ on Wednesday with most of the gains coming in one jump at about 1.30pm, held on to most of its gains on Thursday morning, trading at R12.64/$ at 6:30am.

The rand strengthened to R14.18/€ and R16.11/£.

Part of the sudden strengthening of the rand could be attributed to better than expected retail sales figures released by Statistics SA at 1pm on Wednesday.

Retail sales growth of 1.5% in April — three times the consensus 0.5% — helped Shoprite’s share price rise 3.12% to R204.17, Massmart’s share price 2.41% to R110.70 and The Foschini Group’s share price 2.32% to R144.23.

Retail sales are bundled into a segment called trade for calculating GDP, and trade was the main culprit behind SA falling into a technical recession in the first quarter of 2017.

More pieces of the second-quarter’s trade puzzle will be revealed on Thursday when Stats SA releases April’s wholesale trade sales figures at 10am and motor trade sales at 11.30am.

The US released May’s retail sales figures on Wednesday, which showed a month-on-month decline of 0.3% whereas economists had expected 0.1% growth.

The US Federal Reserve Bank nevertheless raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% as widely expected.

The strengthening rand caused miners to suffer on Wednesday, knocking African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) down 3.38% to R78.02, Anglo American 2.85% to R171.71 and BHP 2.15% to R191.04.

BHP’s share price continued its slide in Sydney on Thursday morning, falling 2.7% to A$23.05.

Markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning generally took their cue from Wall Street where the disappointing US retail sales figures caused the S&P 500 index to drop 0.1% and the Nasdaq index to drop 0.41%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.06% and Syndey’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.25% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Naspers, which sneaked out a trading statement five minutes before the JSE’s Sens service closed at 6pm on Wednesday, is likely to fall on Thursday. The company said it would report on June 23 that its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March grew in an anaemic range of 4%-10%.

As it traditionally does, the media group asked its shareholders to rather focus on something its management defines as "core" HEPS, which it said would grow as much as 39%.