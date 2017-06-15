JSE remains under pressure as miners and Naspers lose ground

The JSE traded weaker at midday on Thursday ahead of the long weekend as miners remained under pressure on the firmer dollar. Naspers showed little reaction to a trading update released on Wednesday.

Friday June 16 is a public holiday.

Gold and platinum shares extended losses at midday as commodity prices retreated on the hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve after lifting interest rates for the second time in 2017.

Resources stocks lost more than 2% after the Chamber of Mines said it would not attend a meeting with the Department of Mineral Resources ahead of the release of the Mining Charter.

General retailers weakened and banks and financials failed to make headway as the rand lost ground on the firmer dollar.

At midday, the rand was 1.27% lower at R12.8428/$.

In its trading update for the year to end-March Naspers said it expected headline earnings per share to rise between 4% and 10%. Core headline earnings per share were set to rise between 33% and 39%. Results were expected to be released next week on June 23.

Naspers was down 0.39% to R2,544 at midday.

At 12.10pm the all share was 0.60% lower at 51,180.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.63%. The gold index shed 4.93%, platinums lost 2.14%, resources 2.08% and general retailers 1.19%.

Anglo American was 5.64% lower at R162.03.

Other big losers included Kumba Iron Ore, shedding 5.61% to R147.25, and African Rainbow Minerals 2.90% to R75.76.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lifted 0.98% to R886.97 on the weaker rand. The group said it expected robust volume growth and further market share gains in the half-year to June.

Among gold stocks Sibanye tumbled 7.11% to R15.55.

Old Mutual was down 1.53% to R32.74.

Shoprite shed 1.09% to R201.94.

In the property sector Accelerate was 0.83% lower at R5.95. The group’s share price plunged 7.69% on Wednesday after it predicted flat income growth for the next two years.

MTN was 1.06% lower at R110.42.