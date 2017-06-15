JSE opens weaker as US Fed’s hawkish stance boosts the Dow and dollar

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday with broad-based losses against a background of diminished positive emerging-market sentiment, after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the second time this year.

Gold shares plummeted amid general negative sentiment toward commodities. Retailers erased Wednesday’s gains and banks and financials were in the red.

The increase of 25 basis points to a 1.25% range was according to expectations, but the Fed’s more hawkish stance in the face of reduced consumer inflation data spooked the market.

The Fed revised down its consumer inflation projection for this year to 1.6%, from 1.9% previously,

The Dow closed 0.22% higher at a record 21,374.56 points as the dollar firmed against the euro, but showed a lack of direction for most of the session. Asian markets were weaker on Thursday morning with the Hang Seng shedding 1.09%. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.26%.

"With the exception of the Nasdaq, US indices reacted in a relatively muted fashion to the Fed’s decision to lift rates," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The Nasdaq closed 0.41% lower on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1189 from $1.1219.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.77% lower at 51,092.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.83%. The gold index shed 4.29%, resources 1.98%, platinums 1.88% and food and drug retailers 1.12%.

Among individual shares Anglo American lost 2.73% to R167.02.

Kumba Iron Ore was 3.69% off at R150.25.

Among gold shares Sibanye was 5.44% off at R15.83, and AngloGold Ashanti lost 4.29% to R140.94.

Standard Bank lost 1.18% to R142.53.

Liberty Holdings was 2.03% lower at R113.15 among financials.

Shoprite shed 1.32% to R201.48 and Woolworths 1.77% to R62.30.

Among property stocks Capital & Counties lost 1.08% to R48.40.

Naspers softened 0.22% to R2,548.31.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen dropped 0.88% to R274.07.