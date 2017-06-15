JSE loses out as mining stocks retreat on Fed increase and charter shock

The JSE closed lower on Thursday in its worst week so far this year ahead of the long weekend as gold and platinum shares retreated on a firmer dollar and lower commodity prices.

Losses were broad based, with retailers, banks and property stocks ending the day lower.

Market heavyweight Naspers dragged the market down on a disappointing trading update. It expects headline earnings per share to rise between 4% and 10% for the year to end-March. Core headline earnings per share are set to rise between 33% and 39%.

Commodity prices lost ground after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis point to a 1% to 1.25% range. The dollar firmed in response, sending commodity prices lower and causing negative sentiment toward emerging markets in risk-off trade.

Mining stocks were further pressured by the release of the new Mining Charter, which pushes black ownership requirements from 26% to 30%.

An added stipulation therein requires companies to pay 1% of their annual turnover to the 30% black economic empowerment (BEE) structure before any distribution is made to all shareholders.

Global mining houses with a local listing, including Anglo American and BHP, closed lower.

Bravura investment group analyst Soria Hay described the charter as a "big shock that could radically curtail mining development in SA".

"The charter will certainly stifle further private-sector investment, the last thing that the already challenged industry needs," Hay said.

The Fed’s hawkish stance surprised the market against a backdrop of weakening consumer inflation in the US. After an initial period of cautious trade, global markets bought into the Fed’s stance that inflation will eventually rise.

Despite the softer US CPI numbers that were released on Wednesday, the Federal open market committee (FOMC) remained hawkish on their hiking cycle, said TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha. He said another increase was pencilled in for this year followed by three more next year.

"The inflation number was put down to transitory effects and Fed chair Janet Yellen expects the number to normalise in the medium term," Botha said.

Local stocks with a bias toward the UK market were also under pressure after the Bank of England held rates unchanged, with three members of the monetary policy committee voting for a rate increase on a deteriorating inflationary outlook in the UK.

The FTSE 100 was 1.04% weaker in late afternoon trade, with the Dow reversing Wednesday’s gains to trade 0.4% lower by the JSE’s close.

At the same time the CAC 40 had lost 0.86% and the Dax 1.20%.

The JSE all share closed 1.28% lower at 50,831.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 1.27%. The gold index retreated 4.93%, platinums 4.02%, resources 2.05%, general retailers 2.01%, food and drug retailers 1.57%, banks 1.54% and property 1.46%.

The all share lost 2.65% in the week but the index is still up 0.35% this year.

Anglo American slumped 4.89% to R163.31, Kumba Iron Ore 7.35% to R144.54 and African Rainbow Minerals 5.17% to R73.99.

ArcelorMittal SA relinquished 2.88% to R5.40 and BHP 0.98% to R189.16.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lifted 1.46% to R891.13 on the weaker currency. The group earlier said it expected robust volume growth and further market share gains in the half-year to June.

AngloGold Ashanti dropped 6.08% to R138.31, Gold Fields 4.54% to R44.80 and Harmony 4% to R22.80.

Anglo American Platinum plummeted 7.18% to R281.31, while Impala Platinum was 2.38% lower at R36.50.

Sanlam was down 3.23% to R64.50.

In retailers Shoprite lost 2.78% to R198.50, Massmart 3.04% to R107.34, Mr Price 3.14% to R157.88 and Woolworths 1.81% to R62.27.

Redefine Properties was 2.33% lower at R10.50 and New Europe Property Investments was down 1.51% at R164.47.

Naspers was 2.20% lower at R2,497.87; Mediclinic was off 1.86% to R128.07.